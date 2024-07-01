Days after near showdown, Dhankhar and Kharge share light moments

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (July 1) shared light moments, three days after an uproar in the House led to an unpleasant exchange between the two.

As he rose to speak, Kharge said he won't be able to stand for long due to knee pain. The Chairman said he could address while seated.

When the 81-year-old Leader of the Opposition said he will sit only if the chairman allowed him, Dhankhar responded: “We have to ensure you are comfortable while addressing the House. So, if the physical disability or pain is of that extent that you are unable to stand, then you may take your own call.”

Kharge then added with a smile that a speech made while seated will not be as impassioned as one delivered while standing.

The chairman agreed and added in a light vein: “I have helped you in this case.”

Kharge retorted: “Sometimes you help us, and we remember too.” This remark evoked a laugh from Dhankhar.

There was more to come as members from the treasury benches laughed, leaving Kharge confused. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi smiled too.

More banter followed. As Kharge referred to a speech by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, he suddenly added: “Excuse me, I sometimes get confused between Dwivedi, Trivedi and Chaturvedi. I come from the South so I am not well-aware of this.”

This prompted Dhankhar to say: “We can have a half-an-hour discussion on this if you want.”

Monday’s friendly tone was a contrast to the mood in the House on Friday when the Opposition members drew strong remarks from Dhankhar for entering the Well.

The Opposition MPs were demanding a debate on the irregularities in NEET exam. Dhankhar had then said that he was pained and shocked that Kharge too had come to the Well. In response, the Congress chief said he was compelled to do that as the chairman “deliberately ignored me”.