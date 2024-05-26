Cyclonic storm Remal: WB, Tripura and Odisha on high alert as Bangladesh races against time

In view of the impending fall of the cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ in the Bay of Bengal by Sunday midnight (May 26), three states of West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura are on high alert even as frenetic preparations are afoot to deal with the situation, with the West Bengal government evacuating more than 1 lakh people living around the coastal areas and moving them to safer places.



The severe cyclone has led to heavy rains in the coastal districts of West Bengal and in Kolkata.

Bangladesh too braced itself to face the storm which is expected to hit the adjoining coasts of India’s neighbour and West Bengal, between Sagar Island and Khepupara, with wind speeds of 110–120 km per hour, gusting up to 135 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review response and preparedness for cyclonic storm Remal which is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight.

WB evacuates 1.10 lakh to safer places

West Bengal authorities have evacuated approximately 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions, including the Sundarbans and Sagar Island, to secure shelters, a senior official said in Kolkata. To bolster rescue and relief efforts, 16 battalions each from the state disaster management and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the coastal areas, the official added.

“Evacuation efforts have concentrated on relocating 1.10 lakh people from coastal regions to safe shelters, with a significant number hailing from South 24 Parganas district, notably Sagar Island, Sunderbans, and Kakdwip," the official said.

A centralised control unit has been established at the state secretariat to monitor the situation closely.

Furthermore, the state government has distributed approximately 5.40 lakh tarpaulins and assured the availability of dry rations, powdered milk, and drinking water pouches across these districts, ensuring preparedness for the impending crisis.

Authorities in the coastal areas, especially in Digha, Shankarpur, and Tajpur, have issued advisories urging tourists to vacate hotels and refrain from venturing into the seas as a precautionary measure. "We have deployed our state and district disaster units along with teams from NDRF in these popular sea beach destinations. The majority of hotels have been evacuated, and access to the sea has been restricted. Comprehensive arrangements have been put in place," the official added.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim convened a meeting with officials in the afternoon to assess preparedness for the impending cyclone. He said that approximately 15,000 civic employees have been mobilised to address post-cyclone scenarios.

The Kolkata Police has also announced two helpline numbers - 9432610428 and 9432610429 - for its citizens.

The impending landfall of the severe cyclone has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday (May 26), with concerns expected to continue into Monday (May 27).

Governor urges people to follow SOPs

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has expressed concern over the imminent landfall of Remal in the coastal areas and said he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to deal with the situation.

Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones. "Governor Bose wishes for the safety and well-being of all citizens — especially those living in the coastal areas — as the impending Cyclone Remal approaches, expected to make landfall in a few hours. It is crucial to follow the standard cyclone-related procedures issued by the competent authorities," the West Bengal Raj Bhavan wrote on X.

Bose has also called on the public to stay vigilant and united in facing the storm. "In this hour of need, we must all come together with confidence and determination. We will undoubtedly brave the storm. Governor Bose urges everyone to be alert and to follow the instructions and updates issued by disaster management authorities meticulously," his office added.

The Raj Bhavan has made itself available for assistance 24x7 at the 033-2200 1641.

Odisha reviews preparations

With the Met office issuing a warning of heavy rainfall between 7 and 11 cm as a result of the impact of the cyclone across four districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu reviewed the preparations made by the collectors of the four districts in view of the warning, officials said.

Around 20,000 fishing boats were safely berthed and collectors of the four districts were instructed to use Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services in case a situation arises, Sahu said. Rainfall has already started in the coastal districts of Odisha since this morning and will intensify, with the cyclone making landfall by midnight.

In view of the cyclone, the IMD has hoisted local cautionary signal number 3 at Paradip and Chandbali ports and distant warning signal number 2 (DW-II) for Gopalpur and Puri ports.

According to an IMD bulletin, surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph would prevail at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur till 8.30 am on Monday (May 27). Squally wind speed reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, is likely to prevail till Monday morning, it said.

Tripura’s four districts on red alert

The Tripura government issued a red alert in four districts — South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West — with the impending cyclonic storm.

"On Sunday, the chief secretary convened a meeting of the state executive committee of disaster management with all stakeholders to review the preparedness for 'Remal'. Officials from the revenue and meteorological departments, Airports Authority of India and security forces attended the meet," Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey told reporters.

"Thunderstorms with lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in isolated areas of South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts on May 27. Hence, a red alert has been issued in these four districts," he added.

Pandey mentioned that orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining districts for May 27 and 28. Asserting that the state is fully prepared to handle any unforeseen events due to the cyclonic storm, Pandey said the state executive committee has decided to declare holidays in all schools on May 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.

"The district magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to be ready to respond to any emergencies, considering the Met's alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds," he added.

According to Pandey, three NDRF teams are stationed in different districts to assist the administration in case of any emergency resulting from the cyclonic storm.

Bangladesh launches massive evacuation

Bangladesh launched an intensified evacuation campaign in vulnerable areas as it prepared for the 'Remal' forecast to make landfall by evening or midnight with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the country's coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar.

"A large-scale evacuation has already started. All vulnerable people are presumed to be moved to safer places at the shortest possible time," Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Mizanur Rahman was quoted as saying by the news agency BSS.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said that the authorities have kept ready the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparations to tackle it. "The district administration has turned social, educational and religious institutions to makeshift shelters alongside 4,000 designated cyclone shelters in coastal districts to accommodate a large number of people including the most vulnerable ones living in remote areas," Mohibur said.

"A total of 78,000 volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) have been kept ready to deal with cyclone 'Remal' in the coastal district," he said.

Around 4,000 cyclone shelter centres have been readied in the coastal districts, equipped with adequate dry food supplies. Some 8,600 Red Crescent volunteers and others joined a campaign asking people at risk to move to safety alongside the government officials while the district administration mobilised transports to carry them to the cyclone shelters, the minister said.

Leaves of officials of all ministries, divisions and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of Cyclone Remal, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The Chattogram Port Authority has suspended all operations in the port as cyclone Remal heads towards the coast, it said. According to the Dhaka Tribune, flight operations at the Chittagong airport have been suspended for eight hours.

(With agency inputs)