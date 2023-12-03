Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain forecast in Chennai and TN coast; 40 trains cancelled

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm today (December 3) resulting in "heavy to very heavy rain" in the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and interior parts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The city and its neighbourhoods in the adjoining districts saw sharp spells of rain late on Saturday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that following a forecast of heavy rains for the next two days, ministers, MPs, MLAs and local body members should help the people in the respective localities with their essential needs.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the precautionary measures to be taken with senior officials in Chennai. South Central Railway announced the cancellation of 118 long-distance trains from December 3 to 7 due to cyclone Michaung.

The IMD said the weather system would reach the west central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 morning.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Wind speed up to 100 kmph



The cyclonic activity would lead the winds to blow at a speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

According to S Balachandran, deputy director general of the Regional Meteorological Centre, here, "heavy to very heavy rains" are likely to occur over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu.

Squally wind prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become gales reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from December 2 night to December 4. Thereafter, it would gradually decrease.

From October 1 till date, the region recorded 34 cm rainfall against the normal 36 cm during the northeast monsoon period, so far, Balachandran said. Chennai recorded 62 cm against the normal rainfall of 67 cm during this period.

Cancelled trains include about 40 between Chennai and other destinations and those passing through the metro, a release said on Saturday.

Officials at the Chennai International Airport also reviewed the preparedness vis-a-vis Cyclone Michaung.

An official release said that a meeting was chaired by Airport Director C V Deepak with the departments concerned on Saturday to evaluate the preparedness for handling the situation.

A number of measures have been initiated as a precautionary measure in view of the weather forecast. This includes the setting up of a core team consisting of members from various departments for close monitoring of the situation and to take necessary action as would be the requirement.

The updates regarding the system were being obtained regularly from IMD and shared with all stakeholders for better preparation, while the water level in Adyar river was also being monitored.

Airports Authority of India engineering departments have been instructed to carry out regular checks and actions as per standard operating procedures in place like clearing of drains, gratings, stocking/arranging sufficient men and materials for meeting the contingency, among others, it said.

"A Special Task Force of senior AAI officials is inspecting the airfield and terminal building regularly to ensure smooth operations in adverse conditions. The meeting followed up with operational area inspection. Airport Director advised all stakeholders to be alert due wet runway conditions and changing visibility parameters," it added.

(With Agency inputs)







