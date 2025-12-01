Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression; all stranded Indians airlifted from Lanka
Puducherry closes all schools today; Andhra identifies 7,900 pregnant women, shifts 375 to hospitals; IAF facilitates evacuation of hundreds of Indian nationals
Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression but Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are not taking it lightly.
All schools—including private and government-aided institutions—across the four regions of the Union territory of Puducherry will remain closed on Monday (December 1).
The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains expected under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah.
The Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday said nearly 7,900 pregnant women nearing delivery have been identified in the districts where cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring more rainfall and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.
The cyclone system would be centred over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 20 km from the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by morning of December 1, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.
In Sri Lanka, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continued to assist the authorities in rescue and relief efforts on Sunday in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the cyclone that killed over 330 people.
The IAF also facilitated the evacuation of hundreds of Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka because of the cyclone.
Follow more live updates below:
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2025 9:56 AM IST
Ditwah to weaken into depression by noon
Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Ranipet continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained closed to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.
The system which weakened into a deep depression will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said. It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.
“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at over the same region, about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai, 90 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 110 km east-northeast of Cuddalore, 180 km north-northeast of Karaikal,” the weather bulletin said.
It lay about 50 km from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and would weaken gradually further into a depression by noon of December 1.
- 1 Dec 2025 9:53 AM IST
More deaths in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka’s Air Force has confirmed the death of a pilot after a Bell 212 helicopter crashed while trying to deliver relief supplies in Wennappuwa on the north-western coast.
The incident happened when the pilot was steering the chopper away from crowds on the ground and attempting a water landing in a bid to avoid civilian casualties. Five other Air Force personnel remain in critical condition.
Separately, the Sri Lanka Navy said five sailors who went missing during rescue operations in Chundikulam in the northern province were found dead.
- 1 Dec 2025 9:42 AM IST
Last batch of Indians evacuated from Sri Lanka
India has evacuated its last batch of stranded nationals from Sri Lanka, as New Delhi intensifies its assistance to Colombo’s rescue operations for Cyclone Ditwah disaster victims.
Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the last batch of 104 Indian passengers stranded at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo reached Thiruvananthapuram, onboard an IAF aircraft, around 6.30 am, the Indian High Commission said in a social media post.
Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant had airlifted several people to safer locations, while IAF helicopters carried out search operations in Kotmale, a worst-hit central hill area with no road access due to landslides and flooding, it said.
“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, India's specialised Disaster Response Agency for Search and Rescue and HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) activities, who arrived yesterday in Colombo, carried out rescue operations in Kochikade, working closely with Sri Lanka authorities,” the release said.
NDRF teams are now working in Puttalam and Badulla areas, which are severely impacted and cut off, it said. “NDRF assisted families affected by severe flooding and helped ensure their immediate safety,” it said.
- 1 Dec 2025 8:28 AM IST
AIADMK demand in PuducherryIn Puducherry, AIADMK state secretary Anbazhagan demands that the government should provide Rs 10,000 relief for red-card families and Rs 5,000 for yellow-card families affected by heavy rains.