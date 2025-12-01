Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression; all stranded Indians airlifted from Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression but Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are not taking it lightly.

All schools—including private and government-aided institutions—across the four regions of the Union territory of Puducherry will remain closed on Monday (December 1).

The holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains expected under the influence of Cyclone Ditwah.

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Sunday said nearly 7,900 pregnant women nearing delivery have been identified in the districts where cyclone Ditwah is expected to bring more rainfall and 375 of them have already been shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure.

The cyclone system would be centred over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 20 km from the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by morning of December 1, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

In Sri Lanka, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continued to assist the authorities in rescue and relief efforts on Sunday in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the cyclone that killed over 330 people.

The IAF also facilitated the evacuation of hundreds of Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka because of the cyclone.

