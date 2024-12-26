CWC Belagavi session: Key resolutions in a nutshell
The Congress said, 'As we enter the 75th year of our Republic in exactly a month’s time, the Constitution faces its gravest threat yet'
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Thursday (December 26) has reaffirmed its commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and announced a series of initiatives to protect and promote the Constitution and the ideals of the Independence Movement.
Here are the key points from the resolution:
• Seeks Amit Shah’s Resignation: Calls intensify over his controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar.
• Opposition to Centralized Control: Concerns raised over government influence on the judiciary, Election Commission, and media.
• Rejection of ‘One Nation, One Election’ Proposal: Strong resistance against the proposed legislation.
• Allegations of Election Bias: Accusations of partiality in Haryana and Maharashtra polls.
• Opposition to Hate Campaigns: Criticism of government-backed hate rhetoric targeting minorities.
• Call for Peace in Manipur: Demand for swift action to resolve ethnic violence in the state.
• Appeal to Resolve Religious Disputes: Urging resolution of temple-mosque conflicts to curb communal tensions.
• Demand for Caste Census: Advocacy for an accurate caste census to ensure fair representation.
• Push for Expanded Reservations: Calls to increase reservation quotas beyond 50%, including panchayat-level representation.
• Simplification of GST: Appeals to make the tax structure more user-friendly.
• Criticism of Rural Employment Policies: Highlighting neglect of rural development and job creation.
• Demand for MSP Legislation: Push for a legal guarantee of minimum support price with comprehensive cost coverage.
• Condemnation of Violence in Bangladesh: Strong disapproval of attacks on religious minorities
Next Story