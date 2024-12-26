CWC Belagavi session: Key resolutions in a nutshell

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened in Belagavi, Karnataka, on Thursday (December 26) has reaffirmed its commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and announced a series of initiatives to protect and promote the Constitution and the ideals of the Independence Movement.

Here are the key points from the resolution:

• Seeks Amit Shah’s Resignation: Calls intensify over his controversial remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar.