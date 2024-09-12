LIVE: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72; condolences pour in
The Marxist veteran was being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi, since August 19
Veteran Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 3 pm in Delhi on Thursday (September 12). He was 72.
The CPI(M) general secretary’s condition was “critical” for the last 24 hours. His party announced that he was on respiratory support.
Sources close to Yechury’s family said his condition had started to rapidly deteriorate over the past week. One of his lungs had lost all function and he had developed a severe fungal-cum-bacterial infection in the other lung.
Over the past few days, his kidneys too hadn’t been functioning properly and he had been undergoing dialysis. The doctors at AIIMS shifted him to a new line of medication earlier this week in the hope of arresting the respiratory infection. However, this morning the doctors informed the family that he was not responding to treatment, the sources added.
In hospital since August 19
Yechury has been treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS since August 19. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition.
“Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He is being treated for a severe lung infection,” the CPI(M) had said earlier.
Chest infection
Though the hospital did not disclose the exact nature of his ailment, Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS for the treatment of a “pneumonia-like chest infection”.
He had undergone cataract surgery before that.
Hope last week
On Friday (September 6), the party announced that his condition was stable and he was showing a positive response to treatment.
“There is a positive response to the treatment. Comrade Sitaram’s condition is stable,” the party had announced.
However, his condition deteriorated once again this week.
- 12 Sep 2024 11:48 AM GMT
Mamata, Abhishek condole Yechury's death
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the death of Yechury, calling it a loss to national politics.
"Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she posted on X.
TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee also condoled Yechury's death and said his understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable.
"Sad to hear about the passing of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. While our political ideologies often clashed, I had the privilege of interacting with him during several opposition meetings over the last couple of years. His simplicity, profound understanding of public policy and keen insight into parliamentary affairs were truly remarkable. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who admired him. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti!" he posted on X.
- 12 Sep 2024 11:43 AM GMT
Yechury was one of the respected voices in Indian politics: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the demise of Yechury.
The chief minister noted that Yechury was a stalwart who rose through the ranks to emerge as one of the most respected voices in Indian politics.
“He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party,” said Naidu in a post on X.
Naidu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and followers of the popular left leader.
- 12 Sep 2024 11:38 AM GMT
- 12 Sep 2024 11:38 AM GMT
His loss irreplaceable at time of serious crises: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Sitaram Yechury was an unparalleled and courageous leader of the Communist movement, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt grief upon hearing the news of Yechury’s demise.
"Rising from the student movement, Yechury led the CPI(M) as general secretary for nine years, steering the party through challenging political phases. From leadership positions, he formulated clear stances that guided not only the CPI(M) and the Left but also Indian politics as a whole. At a time when the country and its people face serious crises, his absence is an irreplaceable loss for the nation," the chief minister said.