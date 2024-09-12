LIVE: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72; condolences pour in

Veteran Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at 3 pm in Delhi on Thursday (September 12). He was 72.

The CPI(M) general secretary’s condition was “critical” for the last 24 hours. His party announced that he was on respiratory support.

Sources close to Yechury’s family said his condition had started to rapidly deteriorate over the past week. One of his lungs had lost all function and he had developed a severe fungal-cum-bacterial infection in the other lung.

Over the past few days, his kidneys too hadn’t been functioning properly and he had been undergoing dialysis. The doctors at AIIMS shifted him to a new line of medication earlier this week in the hope of arresting the respiratory infection. However, this morning the doctors informed the family that he was not responding to treatment, the sources added.

In hospital since August 19

Yechury has been treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS since August 19. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition.

“Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He is being treated for a severe lung infection,” the CPI(M) had said earlier.

Chest infection

Though the hospital did not disclose the exact nature of his ailment, Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS for the treatment of a “pneumonia-like chest infection”.

He had undergone cataract surgery before that.

Hope last week

On Friday (September 6), the party announced that his condition was stable and he was showing a positive response to treatment.

“There is a positive response to the treatment. Comrade Sitaram’s condition is stable,” the party had announced.

However, his condition deteriorated once again this week.