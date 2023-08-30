CPI(M) delegation visits Muslim boy slapped on teacher's order in UP

A delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday (August 30) paid a visit to the family of the Muslim boy who was subjected to a slapping incident orchestrated by his classmates, following their teacher's directives, in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

CPI(M) politbureau member Subhashini Ali and John Brittas, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, were part of the delegation, which met the boy and his parents at their home in Khub Bapur village.



"They (the family) are poor people. Their two older sons are working in Chandigarh. The younger of them had to give up his studies and become a daily wage earner. They had both gone to meet the teacher, but she expressed no regret for what she done," the CPI (M) said in a statement.

"The CPI(M) delegation assured them (the family) support and solidarity and said that the education of the young boy and his brother would be taken care of," the party added.

The family has accepted the offer by the govt of Kerala to sponsor the kid's education, said MP John Brittas.

The CPI(M) said Ali and Brittas were informed that the school's licence has been cancelled.

"We demand the arrest of the teacher. The UP government seemed to be implementing laws in a biased manner, which was extremely unfortunate," the party said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police, seeking a detailed report into the incident.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video surfaced on social media in which she was seen asking students to slap the Class 2 boy at her school in Muzaffarnagar and also allegedly making a communal remark.

(With agency inputs)