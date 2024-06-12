Court remands rape-accused Prajwal Revanna to SIT custody until June 18

A court on Wednesday (June 12) remanded former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual abuse by multiple women, to the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) until June 18.

The court had on June 10 sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, but the SIT today sought a body warrant against him in connection with a cybercrime case.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court granted the SIT's request. With this, SIT secured the custody of Revanna till Tuesday.

Remand

The court, following Revanna's arrest on May 31, remanded him to SIT custody till June 6, and later extended it till June 10.

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31.

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.

Cases

He was arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28. He was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party after cases were filed against him.

(With agency inputs)