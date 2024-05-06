‘Courage, thy name is Jaspreet’: Mahindra extends support to Delhi boy selling rolls

The inspiring tale of 10-year-old Jaspreet Singh from Delhi has captured the hearts of many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra who has now pledged support for the young boy’s education.

Mahindra announced this on social media platform X after a viral video showed Jaspreet bravely running a roll shop following his father's demise. Moved by his grit and resilience, Mahindra shared a post on X, terming Jaspreet as the epitome of courage. He, however, emphasised that despite his commendable efforts, Jaspreet's education should not be neglected.



He wrote, “Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn't suffer. I believe, he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it. The Mahindra foundation team will explore how we can support his education.”



Jaspreet’s story gained attention when food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh shared a video showcasing his dedication to running his father's street-side stall in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. With a smile on his face, Jaspreet revealed the challenges he and his elder sister faced after their father's death due to brain tuberculosis.

He said their mother has left them, refusing to take responsibility. However, fighting against odds, Jaspreet manages to attend school in the morning and runs his food cart in the evenings. In addition to egg rolls, the young boy also sells chicken rolls, kebab rolls, paneer rolls, chowmein rolls, and seekh kebab rolls.





pic.twitter.com/MkYpJmvlPG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the post has drawn numerous comments, lauding Jaspreet's courage and appreciating Mahindra for his kind gesture.



A user wrote, "He is not giving up... this kid has decided to take up the responsibility & stand up for self...His courage is inspiring which is pushing him (to) stand during odd times...Salute to him... with right guidance in terms of education he will create many milestones..."

Another added, “Jaspreet is fearless! Education is crucial. It's great that Mahindra foundation is stepping in to support his education.”



“It just made me cry. I really hope Anandji will reach out to this brave boy and help in every possible way. You can also raise crowd funding to help this boy,” read a comment.

