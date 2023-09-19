Country's interests must be given priority: Congress on Canada issue

The Congress on Tuesday (September 19) asserted that safeguarding the nation's interests and maintaining an unwavering commitment to counterterrorism is important. This statement comes in the backdrop of the India-Canada dispute concerning the assassination of a Khalistani separatist leader in Canada.

India announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat on Thursday hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a "potential" Indian link to the killing of the separatist leader in June.



"The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस का हमेशा से मानना रहा है कि आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ हमारे देश की लड़ाई में किसी भी तरह का कोई समझौता नहीं होना चाहिए। विशेष रूप से तब जब आतंकवाद से भारत की संप्रभुता, एकता और अखंडता को ख़तरा हो। हमारे देश के हितों और चिंताओं को हमेशा सर्वोपरि रखा जाना चाहिए।… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 19, 2023

"Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times," he added.



India rejects charge

India has outrightly rejected as "baseless" and "motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader and sought prompt legal action against anti-India elements operating from Canada.

After Trudeau made the comments in the Canadian Parliament, his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that a top Indian diplomat had been expelled from Canada.

Joly's office said the diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC News.

