Country has decided to make Modi PM again: Amit Shah at BJP meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (February 18) likened the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the Mahabharata war, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the BJP-led camp working for the country's development while “INDI alliance” under the Congress is full of family-run parties and corruption.

In his address at the BJP's national convention, Shah lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc for its promotion of dynastic and appeasement politics.

He was speaking on the resolution "BJP: Desh ki aasha, vipaksha ki hatasha" (BJP: Country's hope, opposition's despair). He said the opposition is full of “2G, 3G and 4G” parties, a reference to the second, third and fourth generation of families running these parties.

He said the prime minister has worked for the development of all sections of society and enhanced the country's global standing. Shah asserted there is no doubt in people's mind that the prime minister will retain power for a third term.

Flays dynastic politics



While Prime Minister Modi thinks of the poor and the country's development, INDIA bloc leaders think of making their children prime minister and chief ministers, he said, referring to Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and MK Stalin among others.



All the family "princes" have come together against Modi as they think only someone from a powerful family can occupy the top position, he said amid slogans in support of Modi at the meeting.

"On the one hand there are family-run parties and on the other is the son of a poor mother," he said.

The government has worked to lift the living standards of 60 crore poor who earlier felt left out of the development process, he said.

Opposition parties are in denial mode, he said, adding they oppose everything for the sake of it, be it the repeal of Article 370, ban on triple talaq, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the construction of the new Parliament building.

The Congress, he said, turned down the invite for the Ram temple consecration ceremony due to its appeasement politics.

If family-run politics existed in the BJP, then son of a tea seller would not have become the country's prime minister, he asserted.

‘Ram Rajya’



Meanwhile, the BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years.

"The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country," the resolution said.

This convention heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister, it said.

“Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya,” it said.

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said.

(With agency inputs)

