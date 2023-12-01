COP28 | Climate financing, technology transfer must for developing countries: Modi in Dubai

Speaking for the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for climate financing and technological transfer to developing countries as they have not contributed to creating the climate problem.

In Dubai to attend the COP28 meeting, Modi told the UAE-based Aletihad newspaper that a unified global response was the answer to climate change, which he called a collective challenge.

Rising ambitions on climate action must see matching progress on climate finance, the Indian leader asserted.

India, he said, was optimistic that the Dubai meeting will inject fresh momentum into effective climate action.

“India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future, and we remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action,” he said.

India-UAE ties

On Indo-UAE ties, Modi said their partnership in climate action was going from strength to strength, pulled by a futuristic vision.

India and the United Arab Emirates enjoy robust and enduring relations and can join forces in establishing a common grid to enhance energy security, leveraging each other's strengths in the energy sector and providing support to the International Solar Alliance's Global Solar Facility, Modi told the newspaper.

This is his sixth visit to the UAE since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

As countries with a shared vision of promoting sustainability and renewable energy, India and the UAE have emerged as leaders in global renewable energy efforts, he said.

On climate finance, often a sticking point during climate talks, Modi said he had always maintained that it was a collective challenge and required a unified global response.

Developing countries

"It is essential to recognise that developing countries have not contributed in the creation of the problem. Yet developing countries are willing to be a part of the solution.

“But they cannot contribute without access to the financing and technology needed… I have, therefore, advocated strongly for global cooperation for ensuring requisite climate financing and technology transfer,” he said.

It should be ensured that climate financing flows to the developing world in a practical and assured manner, the prime minister said.

"I believe climate action must be based on equity, climate justice, shared obligations and shared capacities. By adhering to these principles, we can forge a path toward a sustainable future that leaves no one behind."

While pursuing climate action, it must be ensured that development priorities of the Global South were not compromised, he said.

The implementation of commitments of the developed countries to provide technological and financial support to developing countries needs to be at the forefront of the agenda at COP28, he stressed.

Strategic partnership

On collaboration between India and the UAE, Modi said: “Our enduring relationship is founded on multiple pillars, and the dynamism of our ties is expressed by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The two countries have been actively collaborating on addressing the pressing global challenge of climate change, he said.

“Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I had unveiled a framework for advancing our strategic partnership for the coming decade, which emphasised climate action and renewables,” Modi said.

(With agency inputs)