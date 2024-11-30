Cong's dig at MEA response on Adani issue: 'How can this govt be part of probe into itself'

The Congress on Saturday (November 30) took a swipe over the Ministry of External Affairs' statement that the Indian government is not part of the US probe into Adani Group in any manner, asking how this government can be part of a probe into itself.

In the first official reaction after the industrialist was charged with alleged fraud by prosecutors in the United States, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is yet to receive any communication for cooperation in the case.

Also Read: Legal matter between private firms and US Justice Dept: India on Adani case

“The Indian government is not part of the matter in any manner at this point of time,” he said.

Tagging a media report on the remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The MEA spokesperson says that the Indian Government is not part of the US probe into the Adani Group. He has simply stated the obvious. How can this Government be part of a probe into itself?"

India not informed about case in advance: MEA