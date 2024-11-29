Congress Working Committee slams BJP over corruption, Manipur violence

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday (November 29), amid the Winter Session of Parliament, strongly criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre over alleged corruption, violence in Manipur, and the escalation of communal tensions across the country.

In a resolution adopted today, the CWC accused the Modi government of refusing to discuss these pressing issues in Parliament and of undermining democratic principles.

Key concerns

The CWC highlighted three major concerns:

1. Alleged corruption: It referred to “recent revelations regarding brazen corruption” involving a business group closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Manipur Crisis: The CWC condemned the continued violence in Manipur and the Prime Minister's absence from the state since the outbreak of unrest in May 2023.

3. Communal Polarisation: The resolution criticised what it described as systematic attempts by the BJP to incite communal tensions, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Commitment to secular values

Reiterating its commitment to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the CWC accused the BJP of violating the law and pledged to uphold its provisions.

The meeting also reviewed the party's recent electoral performance.

Wayanad by-election: The victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was hailed as a morale booster for Congress workers and the public.

Jharkhand: The CWC thanked voters for supporting the JMM-INC-INDIA alliance and rejecting the BJP's divisive campaign.

Jammu & Kashmir: While expressing satisfaction with the NC-INC alliance's gains, the CWC acknowledged the need for better performance and reiterated its demand for the restoration of full statehood to J&K.

Haryana and Maharashtra: The committee expressed disappointment over unexpected electoral outcomes, alleging malpractices in Haryana and “targeted manipulation” in Maharashtra.

Organisational reforms and unity

The CWC urged party members to stay united and disciplined, emphasising the need to focus on key issues such as:

Conducting a caste census to ensure social justice.

Removing the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.

Addressing economic monopolies and tackling price rises and unemployment.

Concerns over electoral integrity

Raising concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission, the CWC alleged that the integrity of the electoral process was being compromised, leading to public apprehension. The committee called for a nationwide movement to restore faith in free and fair elections.

Call for resilience

The CWC concluded with a call to action for Congress workers to remain steadfast and resilient. It encouraged them to continue championing the issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and other campaigns, urging maximum effort at all levels of the party.

As the Congress prepares for forthcoming challenges, it seeks to reassert its role as the principal opposition party by addressing issues affecting ordinary Indians and standing firm against the BJP's policies.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)