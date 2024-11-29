Congress Working Committee slams BJP over corruption, Manipur violence
CWC adopts resolution accusing Modi government of refusing to discuss these pressing issues in Parliament and of undermining democratic principles
Haryana and Maharashtra: The committee expressed disappointment over unexpected electoral outcomes, alleging malpractices in Haryana and “targeted manipulation” in Maharashtra.
Organisational reforms and unity
The CWC urged party members to stay united and disciplined, emphasising the need to focus on key issues such as:
Conducting a caste census to ensure social justice.
Removing the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs.
Addressing economic monopolies and tackling price rises and unemployment.
Concerns over electoral integrity
Raising concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission, the CWC alleged that the integrity of the electoral process was being compromised, leading to public apprehension. The committee called for a nationwide movement to restore faith in free and fair elections.
Call for resilience
The CWC concluded with a call to action for Congress workers to remain steadfast and resilient. It encouraged them to continue championing the issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and other campaigns, urging maximum effort at all levels of the party.
As the Congress prepares for forthcoming challenges, it seeks to reassert its role as the principal opposition party by addressing issues affecting ordinary Indians and standing firm against the BJP's policies.
