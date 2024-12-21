Congress to hold weeklong campaign seeking Amit Shah's resignation for 'insulting' Ambedkar

Amid the big row over Union home minister's remarks about BR Ambedkar, the Congress leadership has now decided to hold protest marches against Shah.

Congress party leaders said on Saturday (December 21) that they are protesting against Shah for "insulting" BR Ambedkar and will also observe a weeklong campaign on the issue.

As part of the "Ambedkar Samman Saptah", Congress workers and leaders will hold marches and press conferences to remember the legacy of B R Ambedkar, they said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said party MPs and leaders will hold press conference at 150 locations across the country on December 22 and 23 and workers will take out protest marches across the country on December 24.

"Our agitation demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation will continue! We will fight to protect Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy against the Manusmriti worshippers," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"The INC will mark the upcoming week as Dr. Ambedkar Samman Saptah," he said.

"On 24 December, all across the country, we will hold Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches and submit a memorandum to President of India through District Collectors demanding Amit Shah's resignation.

"All INC workers will garland Babsaheb's statue, hold his giant portrait at the front of the march and carry huge placards with our key demands," the Congress leader said.

"On 26-27 December, we will hold an extended CWC session and a mega rally in Belagavi where we will reiterate our commitment to Dr. Ambedkar and his ideals. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind!" Venugopal said in his post.

