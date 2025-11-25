Ambedkar, Constitution facing sustained assault from RSS, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday (November 25) remembered the day when Dr BR Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly 76 years ago for the formal adoption of the Draft Constitution.

Congress recalled Ambedkar's speech in which he credited the party for its contribution to drafting the Constitution and criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation, for targeting Ambedkar, who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee, and the Constitution shortly after its adoption. The Congress said this campaign of assault has continued to the present day.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, recalled that, in his closing speech before moving the resolution, Ambedkar had hailed the role of the Congress in drafting the Constitution.

Draft Constitution of India

"Today, exactly 76 years ago, Dr. Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly for the formal adoption of the Draft Constitution of India," Ramesh wrote in an X post. "Ambedkar's closing speech on that occasion is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever made by anybody anywhere in the 20th century," he further noted.

What did Ambedkar say?

Ramesh, in his post, quoted Ambedkar's speech: "The task of the Drafting Committee would have been a very difficult one if this Constituent Assembly had been merely a motley crowd, a tessellated pavement without cement, a black stone here and a white stone there in which each member or each group was a law unto itself. There would have been nothing but chaos. This possibility of chaos was reduced to nil by the presence of the Congress Party inside the Assembly, which brought into its proceedings a sense of order and discipline".

"It is because of the discipline of the Congress Party that the Drafting Committee was able to pilot the Constitution in the Assembly in the sure knowledge as to the fate of each article and each amendment. The Congress Party is, therefore, entitled to all the credit for the smooth sailing of the Draft Constitution in the Assembly," Ramesh noted Ambedkar's speech.

"Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution that was to be formally adopted a day later were then subject to a ferocious assault by the RSS, an assault that has continued since," the Congress leader claimed.

Since 2015, Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.





