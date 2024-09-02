Congress pokes fun at government over social security for gig workers

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government after the latter announced that it was committed to extending social security benefits to gig workers.

The Congress said it was happy the government had "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for these workers' welfare.

Well-being of gig workers

The remarks came a day after Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government was actively exploring various options to see that gig and platform workers are covered by social security.

On Sunday, Mandaviya said: "Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce.

"We are working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security they deserve," he added.

Congress policy on gig workers

Commenting on Mandaviya's statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government had "finally awoken" to the need for a comprehensive national law for welfare of gig workers.

He said the Congress governments in Karnataka and earlier in Rajasthan had legislated to provide rights and protection to gig workers, Ramesh said on X.

Congress was also a key pillar of the party's Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee platform for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he added.

"The government happily borrowed from the Congress's Nyay Patra for the Union Budget. It is welcome to borrow its policy on gig workers from the party's thinking on this urgent issue as well," Ramesh said.