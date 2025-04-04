Congress MPs protest US imposition of tariffs, demand answers from govt

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Congress MPs on Friday protested in Parliament House complex against the imposition of reciprocal tariffs or import duties by the US and demanded that the Modi government should answer on this issue in Parliament.

Congress and other opposition MPs raised the issue as the Lok Sabha proceedings began but with the treasury benches protesting Sonia Gandhi's recent criticism of the government, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

After that, Congress MPs along with some opposition leaders such as Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested on the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. They also took out a march against the imposition of tariffs by the US and demanded that the government answer on the issue in Parliament.

The MPs raised slogans against the Modi government and the US dispensation's move.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said the tariffs imposed by the US are going to "completely devastate" the Indian economy, particularly sectors like the auto industry, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

The US has announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods, as the Donald Trump administration aims to reduce the country's trade deficit and boost manufacturing.

The move is expected to impact India's exports to the US. However, experts say that India is better-placed than its competitors who also face increased levies.

President Trump, in a historic measure to counter higher duties on American products imposed globally, announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries. PTI

