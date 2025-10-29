Congress taunts Modi as Trump makes Indo-Pak conflict-solving claim for ‘54th time’

The Congress, on Wednesday (October 29), took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim "for the 54th time" that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan using trade pressure, and said "no wonder" the American leader's good friend in New Delhi "did not want to hug him anymore".

Congress's remarks came after Trump reiterated that he ended the India-Pakistan military conflict, in Japan during a state visit.

'Trump said it 54 times'

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, on X, shared a video clip of Trump's remarks in Japan in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.

Also Read: India carried out LoC deployments ahead of Operation Sindoor, says DGMO

"So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening... No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more," Ramesh wrote in Hindi.

अब तक उन्होंने यह बात 54 बार कही है। उन्होंने यह बात अमेरिका, कतर, सऊदी अरब, मिस्र और ब्रिटेन में कही है। उन्होंने यह बात उड़ान के दौरान भी कही है और ज़मीन पर भी।



और अब, राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने कल शाम जापान में व्यापारिक नेताओं को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात एक बार फिर दोहराई।



कोई… pic.twitter.com/fK2jRpfY7D — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 29, 2025

Trump in Japan

On October 28, while in Japan, Trump claimed he had ended the India-Pakistan military conflict. Trump said that “seven brand new", planes were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict without specifying to which country they belonged, while once again claiming to resolve the war between the “two big nuclear powers.” He referred to the incidents that unfolded following the Pahalgam attacks, after which two nuclear-armed countries engaged in full-fledged attacks against each other.

In Japan, Trump said that he stopped a lot of wars because of tariffs. "Frankly, I did a great service to the world because of tariffs, because of trade. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it," he noted.

Also Read: Jaishankar at UNGA: India brought Pahalgam terror perpetrators to justice

While speaking at a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo, Trump said, “Seven planes were shot down, seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it .. two big nuclear powers.”

He said, “I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister, a very nice man, a very good man, and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan. I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting”.

“(They said) one thing has nothing to do with the other. I said this, it has a lot to do with the other, two nuclear powers, we get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right? And we said, No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight. And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually,” he noted.

India Pakistan conflict

Since May 10, when Trump has announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he “helped settle” the conflict between India and Pakistan. Last month, in his address to world leaders from the UN podium, Trump repeated his claim again.

Also Read: Ind vs Pak | No handshake row: Pakistan lodge protest with ACC

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(With agency inputs)