Hasty SIR mirrors demonetisation, COVID-19 lockdown: Congress slams BJP on BLO deaths

Attacking the BJP over the death of some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various states, the Congress on Sunday (November 23) alleged that the excess workload due to SIR duties is forcing BLOs and polling officers to take their own lives.

Congress claimed that the "hasty" implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is reminiscent of demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown and took a swipe at the Election Commission for watching these deaths as a "mute spectator". The party also urged people to wake up to save the last pillars of democracy from collapsing.

'Deadly turn'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP's "vote chori" (voter theft) had now taken a deadly turn.

Kharge shared a media report, in an X post, that claimed that in 19 days, there had been deaths of 16 BLOs during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The workload was forcing BLOs and polling officers to commit suicide, he noted.

भाजपा की वोट चोरी अब जानलेवा रूप ले चुकी है।



काम के भार से BLO और Polling Officers आत्महत्या करने पर मजबूर है।



मेरी हर एक परिवार, जिसने अपनों को खोया है, उनको गहरी संवेदनाएं। ज़मीनी हकीकत के मुताबिक़ ये संख्या रिपोर्टों से कहीं अधिक है, जो बेहद चिंताजनक है। इन परिवारों को…

"My deepest condolences to every family who has lost a loved one. Based on ground reality, this number is far higher than reported, which is extremely worrying. Who will provide justice to these families?" Kharge asked in his post in Hindi, adding that the BJP was busy enjoying the fruits of stolen power, while the EC was watching as a mute spectator.

Hunger for power

Kharge claimed, "The hasty, unplanned forced implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown," and alleged that," the BJP's hunger for power is driving institutions to force suicides, shredding of the Constitution, and weakening of democracy through misuse of power".

"Enough is enough! If we still don't wake up, no one can save the last pillars of democracy from collapsing. Those who remain silent on SIR and vote theft are responsible for the deaths of these innocent BLOs. Raise your voice, save democracy!" Kharge said.

BLO suicides

A woman working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Nadia district was found dead at her residence on November 22, with her family members claiming that she was under considerable SIR work-related stress and had died by suicide, police said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the BLO's death and said it had become "truly alarming now".

In a "suicide note" shared by the CM, the deceased held the ECI responsible for the deaths of BLOs. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, however, claimed that the suicide note was 'fake'.

Also, two teachers-cum-BLOs tasked with conducting a voter list survey for SIR died due to "illness" in Raisen and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh on November 21, officials said.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

