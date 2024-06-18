Congress Kerala unit welcomes Priyanka to Wayanad; BJP takes ‘dynast’ dig

While the Congress’s Kerala unit has welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad, the BJP has predictably accused it of indulging in “dynastic politics”.

The Congress’s Kerala unit has expressed confidence that Priyanka would secure a record winning margin in the upcoming bypoll in the constituency.

“Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad,” VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said in a Facebook post.

She would become a darling of the entire state by securing a historic victory margin in the upcoming bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the Congress leader added.

Praise for Rahul

Sharing similar views, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran also welcomed Priyanka to the southern state and expressed heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi for his services to Wayanad constituency.

He recalled that it was only because of the presence of Rahul that the Congress-led UDF had claimed victory in Kerala in the previous two LS polls.

Sudhakaran also said people in Kerala loved and respected him beyond party politics.

“The decision of the AICC to designate Priyanka Gandhi to represent Wayanad in the Lok Sabha as a successor to Rahul brings great joy and pride to all Congress workers in the state, including me,” he said in a statement.

“Happy moment for Wayanad”

Sudhakaran expressed confidence that the people of Kerala, particularly those in Wayanad, would warmly welcome Priyanka, just as they had embraced Rahul Gandhi.

He hoped that she would win the Wayanad seat with a remarkable margin.

Senior party leader and former MP K Muraleedharan said Priyanka’s arrival is a happy moment for the people of Wayanad.

“This is a happy moment for the people of Wayanad. In today’s scenario, Rahul Gandhi cannot leave Rae Bareli. His strong work helped the party make inroads in UP again. At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi coming to Wayanad is a joyous moment for the people of Wayanad and Kerala,” he said.

“Dynastic politics”: BJP

The Congress state unit’s reaction came soon after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in New Delhi that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

Rahul had won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and he has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which was declared on June 4.

Predictably, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla charged the Congress of indulging in “dynastic politics” and termed Rahul’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat as “betrayal” of the people.

“Betrayal” of people

“With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family,” Poonawalla charged.

“Mother (Sonia Gandhi) will be in the Rajya Sabha, son (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha from one seat (Rae Bareli), and Priyanka will also be in the Lok Sabha from another (Wayanad) seat. This is a symbol of dynasticism,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson termed Rahul’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat as “betrayal” of the people of the constituency and alleged the decision also makes it clear that Gandhi family’s “political legacy” will remain with its son.

“This shows who is first between the son and the daughter,” he charged.

Poonawalla also claimed that Rahul has decided not to leave the Rae Bareli seat as he was aware that if he does so then this seat will go into the BJP’s kitty in the by-election.

Rahul won the Rae Bareli seat with the Samajwadi Party’s support, he claimed.

“Runaway bride” jibe

BJP leader Ajay Alok also took a swipe at Rahul over him vacating the Wayanad seat and claimed that it will not be easy for Priyanka to win from the seat.

“It is really interesting that the runaway bride has decided to flee from Wayanad,” Alok told PTI, when asked for reaction on Rahul’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala and retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

“But the election is not going to be easy (for Priyanka Gandhi). We will be contesting hard. Obviously, the Communist Party is also going to give it a good try. But, if at all, she wins from Wayanad, it will be interesting in the Lok Sabha because people will question who decided to field Priyanka and what was the intent behind it. Was it to create an alternate leadership?” the BJP leader said.

K Surendran, who had contested against Rahul on the BJP ticket from Wayanad, is expected to be fielded by the saffron party against Priyanka Gandhi in the bypoll.

(With agency inputs)