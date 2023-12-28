Congress foundation day | Kharge: Party will always embrace Indian Constitution, democracy

The Congress will never deviate from its “unwavering commitment” to the Indian constitution and democratic values, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday (December 28).

In a message on X to mark the 139th foundation day of India’s oldest political party, Kharge said the Congress’ objectives were public welfare and progress of the people of India.

The party is set to kickstart its Lok Sabha election campaign with a mega rally in Nagpur that will be addressed by top party leaders including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress believes in an India that is based on parliamentary democracy, equality and opportunities for all without any discrimination, Kharge said.

"We are proud that for the last 138 years we have been struggling with full honesty to build such an India. My heartiest greetings to every Indian on the occasion of Congress' foundation day," he said.

"The Congress represents the will of the people. It is synonymous with struggle, compassion, freedom, justice and equality.

“On the solemn occasion of Congress foundation day, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protect the Constitution of India and uphold the values of democracy," he said in another post on X.

Rahul Gandhi

On the occasion, Kharge hoisted the national flag at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

Also on X, Rahul Gandhi said he was proud to be part of an organisation which has truth and non-violence as its foundation, love, fraternity, respect and equality as its pillars, and patriotism as its roof.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said the party will give a message of change to defeat the BJP at its ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally in Nagpur.