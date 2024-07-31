Congress files breach of privilege complaint against PM Modi for backing Anurag Thakur's speech

"This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," he said.

Amid the caste census row that had erupted in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Thakur’s jibe at Rahul’s caste, PM Modi shared a video of Thakur's speech on X last evening (July 30).

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has filed the complaint against PM Modi for praising Thakur’s speech on X describing it as a ‘must hear’.

After the huge uproar over BJP leader Anurag Thakur's caste remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, Congress has filed a breach of privilege complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress reacted to the video pointing out that Modi had encouraged a serious breach of parliamentary privilege while sharing the video of Thakur’s speech, which the party felt was a "highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade".



On July 30, during the Lok Sabha session, former Union Minister and five-time MP Anurag Thakur got into a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi targeting him over his demand for a caste-based census. “Jiski jaat ka pata nahin, woh ganana ki baat karta hai” (The person whose caste is not known talks about census), he mocked.

The remark caused a ruckus as some Opposition members trooped into the well of the House to protest, While SP’s Akhilesh Yadav too questioned how anyone could ask about a person’s caste in the House.

Meanwhile, Rahul responded to Thakur saying, "You can insult me as much as you want, do it every day. But don't forget that we (the Opposition) will get the Bill (on Caste Census) passed here (in Parliament)."

Senior Congress MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, had assured the Congress MPs that the remarks would be expunged.

But, while expunged comments are edited out of videos uploaded online, Sansad TV, meanwhile, had uploaded the unedited speech in this case, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress objected to Modi for sharing the unedited version of Thakur’s speech which included the expunged remarks. Moreover, he urged everyone to listen to the video.

"This is a new and shameful low in the annals of India's parliamentary history. It reflects the BJP-RSS and Mr. Modi's deep-rooted casteism," accused Ramesh.

On Congress' criticism of Anurag Thakur for his 'caste' remark, BJP MP Sambit Patra told the media, "Why was it so offensive to ask your caste? Rahul Gandhi asks the caste of journalists, judges, soldiers but if someone asks his caste...he gets offended.”