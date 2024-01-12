Congress dubs Ayodhya ceremony ‘out and out political event’

The Congress on Friday (January 10) hit out at the BJP, accusing it of turning the January 22 Ram temple opening in Ayodhya into an “out and out political event” that was being held disregarding religious procedures.



Congress leaders also told the media in New Delhi that no invitation was required to visit any religious place and its leaders’ decision to reject the January 22 invite was due to the politicization of the event.

Religious procedures

Congress media head Pawan Khera alleged what he felt was wrong with the consecration ceremony.

"Is it being conducted keeping in mind religious procedures on the advice of the shankaracharyas?" he asked.

All four shankaracharyas have declared that the consecration ceremony of an "incomplete temple" cannot be done, he said.

Political event

Khera asked: "Why will I tolerate workers of a political party becoming middlemen between me and my God?

"The first question is does one go to God's temple after an invitation? Be it a temple, church or mosque, will we wait for an invitation? Who will decide on what date and which section of people will go? Will a political party decide?"

Khera alleged the BJP's IT cell had unleashed a campaign against the shankaracharyas.

Election in mind?

"There is no dharma and 'aastha' (faith), there is only politics in this (event)," he said.

"We want to know how the date for it was decided. Tareekh ka chunaav nahi hua hai, chunaav dekh kar tareekh tae ki hai (The date has been selected keeping elections in mind)," he said.

"For one person's political tamasha, we cannot allow... (anyone to play) with our 'aastha' and God," he said.

BJP flayed

Khera claimed that religious leaders wanted to hold the consecration ceremony on Ram Navami.

This was not a religious event but an "out and out political event", the Congress leader said.

His party colleague Supriya Shrinate said the criticism of the Congress leaders for deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony had been manufactured by the BJP.

Dividing people

She said the BJP had divided people on the lines of caste, religion and language and now it was trying to divide 'Sanatan Dharma' too.

"The Congress regards personal faith as supreme. We have gone to temples, churches and mosques and will keep going as per personal beliefs," she said.

"There are no restrictions on anyone. There was a personal invitation and massive politicisation of the event was seen. We have refused to go on January 22. We are free to go anytime," she said.

BJP-RSS show

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the invite to attend the Ayodhya event, accusing the BJP and RSS of making it a "political project".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony.