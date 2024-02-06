Congress could have won Rajasthan polls with little more effort, says Sachin Pilot

The Congress could have won the Rajasthan Assembly elections with some more efforts, party leader Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.



He said in New Delhi that the differences between him and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had been ironed out and they did not impact the outcome of the electoral battle.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave, Pilot said the Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan and he regretted that the party sill did not win.



"I felt in Rajasthan we had a very good chance. We made a lot of effort. But if we would have done a bit more, like changed the tickets... 17-18 out of 25 sitting ministers lost the election. If we would have picked different candidates, perhaps the performance would have been better," he said.

Pilot, who was deputy chief minister in Rajasthan and was axed from the post after a row with Gehlot, said he and the former chief minister have discussed the issues and they did not affect the election.

Asked if Gehlot needs to be changed as a face for the next election, he said: "The next election is five years away.”



He also said the Congress may have failed to take care of its workers.

"I felt we needed some course correction. If we have taken a stand on an issue while in the opposition, can I change it after winning?... Our party workers worked hard for five years, which made the party win... If we would have given them more respect, it's the energy of a worker that makes a party win," he said.

Asked about Congress leaders not attending the Ram temple consecration, he said religion and practising religion was a personal choice.



"This is a religious country. Everyone should be proud of practising their religion. But getting political gains out of it is wrong... The State must be removed from religion," he said.

"I can worship how I want and when I want. You cannot mandate it. It is a personal decision...," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on dynastic politics in the Congress, he said the former was "obsessed" with the Congress party.



"It was his last speech of the present Lok Sabha. We were hoping he will give a message to the world. Unfortunately, it was about the Congress and not women and youth," he said.

"They're not talking about issues. They only want to do character assassination of the Congress," he said.