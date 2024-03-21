Congress combating a 'hate-filled asuri shakti', says Rahul Gandhi

Former party president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday (March 21) that the Congress is engaged in battling a "hate-filled asuri shakti," following a recent controversy sparked by his earlier remark about fighting against shakti, which drew a sharp response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Humari 'asuri shakti' se ladaai ho rahi hai, nafrat bhari 'asuri shakti' (We are fighting a demonic power, hate-filled demonic power)," Rahul told reporters while leaving the All India Congress Committee headquarters here after addressing a press conference.

BJP hits back

The BJP hit back at Rahul again for his remarks, saying when his comments created chaos in the whole country, he was talking about 'asuri shakti'.

"Two days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a power in the Hindu religion, and we will fight against that. When it (Rahul Gandhi's remark) created chaos in the whole country, now he is talking about ‘Asuri Shakti’," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

Shakti remark controversy

Rahul's "fight against Shakti" remark had sparked a controversy on Monday and drew a strong retort from Modi who said every mother and daughter was a form of "Shakti" for him and that he will sacrifice his life for their security.

Addressing poll rallies in Telangana and Karnataka, the prime minister had also said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a fight between destroyers and worshippers of 'Shakti'.

As Modi seized upon Rahul's remark made at the opposition INDIA bloc rally in Mumbai on Sunday, the Congress leader had also clarified that he was not talking about any religious power but the 'Shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul had accused the prime minister of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Modi was wearing the mask.

