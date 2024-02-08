Congress 'black paper' lists economic, social, political 'blunders' of Modi govt

"The Modi government's 10 years in power have destroyed the country's economy, aggravated unemployment, destroyed the country's agricultural sector, abetted crimes against women and committed grave injustices against minorities in the country," says a 'black paper released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (February 8).

The release of the 'black paper' came ahead of the expected release of a white paper by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the current Budget Session of Parliament.

Charge-sheet against govt

Kharge called the 'black paper', titled 10 Saal Anyay Kaal 2014-2024 ('10-year Era of Injustice'), a "charge-sheet of BJP's anyay during its decade in power".

“Today, we are bringing out a 'black paper' against the government. Whenever PM (Narendra) Modi presents his views in Parliament, he hides his failures. At the same time, when we speak about the failures of the government, it is not given importance. Therefore, we want to bring out a black paper and tell the public about the failures of the government,” said the Congress president at a press conference.

3 broad divisions

The 'black paper' makes a list of the Modi government's alleged failures under 3 broad divisions – economic, social and political.

The economic injustices section talks of "rampant unemployment, economic blunders, distressed farmers, workers abandoned, and 'Modani Raj' (referring to the Adani controversy).

The social injustices section covers "SCs, STs, OBCs betrayed, injustices against women and social disharmony".

The paper's political injustices section lists the Modi government's alleged wrongdoings such "institutions' subversion and national security compromised."