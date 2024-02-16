Congress' bank accounts frozen; later de-frozen by I-T Appellate Tribunal

The Income Tax department has frozen the Congress' four main bank accounts on "flimsy grounds", party treasurer Ajay Maken claimed on Friday (February 16) and alleged that democracy was in danger in the country.

This has affected all political activity of the party, Maken said at a press conference in New Delhi. Sources later said nine accounts had been frozen.

However, the accounts were later de-frozen by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal pending a further hearing next week.

Party leader Vivek Tankha, who appeared before the tribunal against the order, said the party was now allowed to operate its bank accounts. The tribunal will hear the matter next Wednesday before a final decision is taken on the matter.

Maken's appeal to judiciary

The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year, Maken said.

"For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal Opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections," Maken told reporters.

He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.

Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

'Deep assault on India's democracy'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X, "Power drunk Modi Government has frozen the accounts of the country's largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections." "This is a deep assault on India's Democracy," he added.

The unconstitutional money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by the Congress through crowdfunding shall be sealed, the party president said.

"That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future. We appeal to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy," the Congress president said.

He said they will take to the streets and wage a strong fight against this autocracy.

