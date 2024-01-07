Congress urges all groups, movements fighting for justice to join Rahul-led Yatra

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday invited people, civil society organisations and all movements that stand for justice and protecting Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai starting January 14.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh appealed to people to participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the Congress party's campaign led by Rahul Gandhi for economic, social and political justice for every Indian," Ramesh said.

Across the country, there are crores of citizens, lakhs of organisations and thousands of movements who fight for justice at the grassroots, he said.

"Every day, they work for better opportunities for youth, to empower women, for workers and farmers, for the equal rights of Dalits, Advasis, and backward communities, and many more marginalised sections and groups," Ramesh said.

The Congress invites each individual, every civil society organisation and all movements that stand for justice and protecting Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on 14th January, 2024, the Congress general secretary said.

"Together, let us strengthen our commitment to deliver the Constitution's promise of justice to each Indian. Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak!" Ramesh said.

The yatra, which will end in Mumbai on March 20 or March 21, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot.

The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general elections will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)