Cong to hold protests on Jan 22 over 'planned attacks' on Rahul's Nyay yatra in Assam

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Congress has announced that it will hold demonstrations across the country on Monday evening over what it claimed to be "planned attacks" on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

In a late night post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal alleged that since the yatra's entry in Assam, "the most corrupt chief minister in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons." "This is a matter that every Indian must take seriously because it exposes the BJP's fascism and hooliganism. All across India, PCCs and DCCs are instructed to hold large-scale protests tomorrow evening and expose how the Modi-led BJP is killing democracy in Assam through their corrupt CM," he said.

"Our fight for justice - social, economic and political - will continue undeterred!" he said.

In his letter to all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs, state in-charges, party secretaries, heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, Venugopal said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, has successfully journeyed through Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and now entered Assam.

"Regrettably, as you know, the BJP, particularly its most corrupt Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, is desperately trying to disrupt this peaceful Yatra," he said.

"Over the past two days, we have seen planned attacks on the convoys of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and instances of tearing down our Yatra posters by these troublemakers," the Congress leader said.

Today, a deliberately assembled crowd of BJP workers "attacked" the convoy led by Rahul Gandhi, resulting in injuries to several party leaders, including the Assam Congress chief, Venugopal alleged.

This evening, there was a fresh attack on the Nyay Yatra by the "goons" supported by the BJP, he said.

"This is nothing but a desperate attempt to mask the administrative failures and corruption of the Assam chief minister and the BJP government at the Centre," he said.

"In the face of such blatant attempts to suppress our cause, it is imperative that we stand firm and united. Our collective resistance is not just a response to these attacks; it is a declaration of our unwavering commitment to justice," Venugopal said in the letter.

"We cannot allow the desperate actions of a few to deter us from our mission," he said.

In light of these events, it is requested that massive protest demonstrations be held in state and district headquarters by the PCCs, involving our senior leaders and party functionaries Monday evening, the 22 January, Venugopal said.

"Let us come together to strongly oppose these heinous, planned violent attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was allegedly assaulted while general secretary Jairam Ramesh's car was targeted in Assam's Sonitpur district during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday.

The party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Borah, alleging involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening.

The crowd raised slogans against the Wayanad MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain. PTI

