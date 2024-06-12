Congress slams PM Modi's 'silence' on terror attacks in J-K

In the wake of three terror attacks in a span of three days in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Wednesday (June 12) lashed out at the BJP for its chest-thumping and "hollow" claims of return of peace and normalcy in the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly exposed by the three terror attacks in the region in the past three days, stressed the Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country is demanding answers as to why those plotting against the country are not being caught under the BJP rule. He criticised PM Modi for busy celebrating and ignoring the terror attacks.

PM Modi busy celebrating

"Narendra Modi is busy responding to congratulatory messages and cannot even hear the cries of the families of the devotees who were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

There have been three separate terror incidents in the last three days in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, "but the prime minister is still busy celebrating," he said.



Congress leader and in-charge of media and publicity department Pawan Khera also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Modi on the matter, claiming he has time to respond to Pakistani leaders, but no time to condemn the brutal terror attacks.

"BJP's loudmouth chest-thumping and hollow claims of return of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly exposed. The fact that BJP did not even bother to fight elections in Kashmir valley is a testament to the fact that their 'Naya Kashmir' policy is an abject failure," Khera said in a statement.

His remarks come amid a rise in terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

National security

Khera claimed that in the past 10 years, "loud chest-thumping" by the Modi government has made national security a "casualty." While innocents suffer the consequences of cowardly terror attacks, business as usual continues, he said.

"Even as Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Government was swearing in, and heads of states were visiting the country, India suffered a horrific and gruesome terror attack in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 9 precious lives were lost and at least 33 people were injured, when terrorist fired upon a bus filled with pilgrims from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra," he said.

"Not even innocent children were spared. Did the victims not deserve a word of sympathy from the self-proclaimed 'divine' prime minister," he asked.

Kathua and Doda terror attack

Following that, the Congress leader said, another terror attack took place in Kathua, where one civilian was injured.

On June 11, he said, six security personnel and a civilian were injured in an encounter with terrorists at Chhatrakala, Doda, Jammu.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on a joint checkpoint manned by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in Chattergalla area along Bhadarwah-Pathankot.

"A spate of terror attacks has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past three days, whilst PM Modi is busy posting responses to congratulatory tweets by Pakistani leaders Nawaz Sharif and Pak PM PM Shahbaz Sharif. Why has he not spoken a single word on the dastardly terror attacks? Why has he maintained a stoic silence," Khera asked.

Terror spreads

"Is it not a fact that Pir Panjal Range Rajouri and Poonch has now become a hotbed of cross-border terrorism in the past 2 years, as over 35 soldiers have been martyred, following terror attacks in these areas in the past two years, alone? And now terror has also spread to neighbouring Reasi district, which was considered relatively peaceful," he said.

The Congress leader noted that at least 19 major terror attacks have taken place on security installations under the Modi government, including on CRPF camps, army camps, Air Force station and military stations in Pulwama, Pampore, Uri, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amarnath Yatra attack, Sunjwan Army camp, Poonch terror attacks where scores of precious lives have been lost.

"Is it not true that Modi Government invited the rogue ISI to investigate the Pathankot attack in 2016," he asked.

Is it not true that Modi government endangered national security even as 2,262 terror attacks took place in J-K, in which 363 civilians died and 596 jawans were martyred, Khera added.

(With inputs from agencies)