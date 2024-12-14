Cong MP slams Centre's handling of Manipur, demands PM's reply

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Congress MP from Manipur Alfred Arthur slammed the BJP-led Centre on Saturday over its handling of the situation in the northeastern state and sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether the country is so weak that it cannot protect the lives of civilians.

Participating in a two-day debate in the Lok Sabha on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Outer Manipur MP said the people of the state cannot be victimised for a cause that the country cannot handle.

"I need not remind this House or nation what happened in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023, what has been happening for the last 19 months. The last time I spoke in this august House, I very clearly said that as a citizen of this nation and coming from a family that has contributed in building this nation, it is my right to ask for justice," Arthur said.

"Why is it that till today, my prime minister, someone who this nation believes in, someone who I also wish to believe in.... Why is that till date he is not answerable to the people of Manipur? Is it too much to ask? When half of those civilians who have elected you here today, the children and women from across communities have lost their lives, they cannot be victimised for a cause which this nation or state cannot handle.

"Is my nation so weak that we cannot protect the lives and properties of civilians in Manipur?" the Congress leader asked.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts of the northeastern state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 220 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel, have been killed in the continuing violence.

The MP appealed to the members of the treasury benches to stand up for the people of Manipur and bring justice to them.

"I besiege the conscience of this House. Please wake up and speak to your people, especially all the honourable members of the ruling benches. This is not a war against any party.... It is a war against humanity in this country. Please wake up and speak to your people....

"... how difficult is it for our nation, which is growing and going to become the third-largest economy? You talk only of the economy but what will that economy do if there is no one to use it? I ask the conscience of this House and the leadership of this nation, please stand up for your brothers and sisters, bring justice, be accountable for actions," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)