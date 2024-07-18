Confident in country's future, everyone working for its betterment: Bhagwat

Gumla (Jharkhand), Jul 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that he was never worried about the country's future as many people were working collectively for its betterment which was bound to show results.

Bhagwat was addressing a village-level workers meeting organised by Vikas Bharti, a not-for-profit organisation, here.

"There is no doubt about the country's future, good things should happen, all are working for it, we are also making efforts...," he said.

The RSS head said people of India have their own nature and many are working for the welfare of the country without desire for any name or fame.

"We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore Gods and Goddesses and more than 3,800 languages are spoken here and even the food habits are different. Despite the difference, our mind is one and cannot be found in other countries," he said.

Bhagwat added that these days so called progressive people believe in giving back to society which was ingrained in Indian culture.

"It is nowhere written in the scriptures but generation by generation it is there in our nature," he said.

He also urged the village workers to tirelessly work for the welfare of society. PTI

