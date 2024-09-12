Committed to ensuring quality healthcare: Modi after Cabinet nod to elderly cover

Right after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 11) said his government is committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. The Rs 5-lakh free health insurance cover would benefit around six crore senior citizens, irrespective of their income, of around 4.5 crore families. Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said. “We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. In this context, the Cabinet today has decided to further expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years,” Modi said in a post on X.

EV schemes Modi also said the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will boost green mobility and help India build a sustainable future and the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme will boost greater participation in the sector and encourage sustainability. The Union Cabinet approved the two major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 14,335 crore to promote the use of electric vehicles, including buses, ambulances, and trucks. The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over two years, and the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme has a budget of Rs 3,435 crore.

