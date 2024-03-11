‘Come to protect Indian democracy’: Congress hails SC dismissal of SBI plea on EBs

The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the SBI’s plea seeking more time to furnish details of electoral bonds, saying that the apex court has once again come to protect democracy from the “devious machinations” of the BJP government.

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday (March 11) dismissed the State Bank of India’s (SBI) plea for time extension and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by the close of business hours on March 12.

Venugopal’s post

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal wrote, “The Supreme Court has once again come to protect Indian democracy from the devious machinations of this regime.

“It was laughable for the SBI to seek an extension on a simple 1 day job. The fact is that the government is scared of all their skeletons tumbling out of the closet.

“This mega corruption scandal, as certified by the Supreme Court, will expose the unholy nexus between the BJP and its corrupt corporate masters.”