Cold wave prevails in Punjab, Haryana; Fatehabad, Gurdaspur coldest places

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Dense fog disrupted visibility early Friday in Punjab and Haryana which were in the grip of a cold wave, the weather department said.

Fatehabad in Haryana and Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius and 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the weather department.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 6.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius, 6.8 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded identical minimums of 6.6 degrees Celsius each. Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Patiala, which recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius while Pathankot, Bathinda and Faridkot also braved the chill, recording respective lows of 6.8 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold also swept Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)