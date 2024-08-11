Coffee chain employee arrested for 'secretly recording' in women's restroom

A worker at a well-known coffee chain in Bengaluru was discovered to have hidden a mobile phone in the women’s restroom, with the device recording video for about two hours. This incident took place at the Third Wave Coffee location on BEL Road.

An Instagram account named 'Gangs Of Cinepur' shared details of the event, revealing that a customer found the phone concealed in a dustbin in the restroom, with the camera facing the toilet seat and recording in flight mode to avoid making noise.

Discreetly placed

The phone had been discreetly placed in the dustbin bag with a small hole for the camera lens. It was later determined that the phone belonged to one of the employees at the café.

The Instagram post expressed shock and urged vigilance, saying, "This was so disturbing to witness. I will now be extra cautious in any restroom I use, regardless of how reputable the establishment may be. I advise everyone to be similarly cautious. This behaviour is appalling."



Coffee chain's response

The coffee chain responded by saying that, "We took immediate action by terminating the employee involved and ensuring the safety of our customers."

The police confirmed that the suspect, a man in his early twenties from Bhadrawati, Karnataka, has been arrested under the IT Acts.