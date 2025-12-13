CJI Surya Kant calls for unified judicial policy through technology

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday (December 13) called for a "unified judicial policy" stating that technology can play a key role in aligning standards and practices across courts that will lead to a "seamless experience" for citizens, regardless of their location.

‘Regional barrier’

Delivering the keynote address at the West Zone Regional Conference in Jaisalmer, the CJI said that the high courts, due to the federal structure have had their own practices and technological capacities, adding that "regional barriers" can be broken down with technology to create a more unified judicial ecosystem.

The CJI came up with the idea of a "national judicial ecosystem", calling for an overhaul of India's judicial system with the integration of technology.

"Today, as technology reduces geographical barriers and enables convergence, it invites us to think of justice not as regional systems operating in parallel, but as one national ecosystem with shared standards, seamless interfaces, and coordinated goals," added the CJI.

‘Technology and administrative convenience’

Elaborating further, the CJI pointed out that the role of technology in the judiciary has evolved over time, adding that it no longer remains a mere “administrative convenience.”

“It has evolved into a constitutional instrument that strengthens equality before the law, expands access to justice, and enhances institutional efficiency," added the CJI.

Kant pointed out that technology enables the judiciary to overcome the limitations of physical distance and bureaucratic hurdles.

"It allows the judiciary to transcend physical barriers and bureaucratic rigidities to deliver outcomes that are timely, transparent and principled," he said, adding that the effective use of technology can modernise the delivery of justice and make it more accessible to citizens across the country.

‘Unified judicial policy’

The CJI called for implementing a "unified judicial policy". He said India's judicial system has long been shaped by its federal structure, and different high courts have their own practices and technological capacities.

"India's vast diversity has led to different high courts evolving their own practices, administrative priorities and technological capacities. This variation, though natural in a federal democracy, has resulted in uneven experiences for litigants across the country," he said.

‘Trust in judicial system’

Kant underscored that predictability is crucial for building trust in the judicial system.

"A core expectation citizens place upon the courts is predictability," he said, adding that citizens should not only expect fair treatment but also consistency in how cases are handled across the country.

(With agency inputs)