CJI promises to look into stray dog menace after seeing lawyer in bandages

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday (September 11) promised to look into the menace of stray dogs following an unexpected discussion as a lawyer in bandages walked into the court after a purported attack by dogs.

On being asked by the CJI, the lawyer said he was surrounded and bitten by five dogs near his house.



Justice Chandrachud immediately asked if the lawyer needed medical help. "We can arrange to take you to the hospital right away,” he said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stepped in saying: "This is a serious threat. Recently, a video emerged of a child being attacked by dogs in Uttar Pradesh. The child was taken to the hospital after he caught a rabies infection. The doctor said nothing could be done and the child died in his father's arms." The CJI shared another incident. "Two years ago, my law clerks were parking their car and street dogs attacked them." Senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria urged the Chief Justice to take action on the menace of street dogs. "We will look into it," he replied. Ghaziabad tragedy Last week, a 14-year-old died of rabies a month after being bitten by a dog in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police filed cases against neighbours accused of feeding stray dogs including one with rabies. The Supreme court in June issued notice on a request to euthanise extremely dangerous stray dogs after a nine-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of strays in Kerala. (With inputs from agencies)



