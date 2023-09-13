The Federal
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in a file photo.

CJI Chandrachud and other judges visit SC park, engage with Bar leaders

The CJI and Justices P S Narasimha, Hrishikesh Roy, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Mishra also conducted an inspection of the recently established 'SuSwagatam Facilitation Centre'

13 Sep 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, accompanied by four judges, visited a newly renovated park within the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday (September 13) forenoon, and engaged in discussions with Bar leaders.

The CJI and justices P S Narasimha, Hrishikesh Roy, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Mishra also inspected the newly established ‘SuSwagatam Facilitation Centre’, Rohit Pandey, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said.

'SuSwagatam' is an initiative by the top court to help the visitors get e-passes needed to visit the court premises without difficulty.

(With agency inputs)

