Citing threats on social media, Canada says it will ‘adjust’ staff presence in India

Canada on Thursday (September 21) said it will “temporarily adjust staff presence in India” for safety after some received threats on social media platforms in the wake of a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist.



The Canadian High Commission said Ottawa expects New Delhi to ensure the security of its diplomats and consular officers in India and the "temporarily" adjustment of its staff in the country was a precaution.

The comments came amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of an Indian link to the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Toronto.

India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". New Delhi expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Ottawa ordered a senior Indian diplomat to leave Canada.

"In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats,” the high commission said.

“With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India.”

Canada cites Vienna Convention

Global Affairs Canada handles Canada's diplomatic and consular relations.

"As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India,” the mission said.

“All of our locations are staffed by diplomats and locally-engaged staff to ensure business and operational continuity," it said.

The high commission said Global Affairs Canada will continue to take all "appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of all our personnel, including locally-engaged staff, and to protect our operations in India.

"Decisions are made based on a number of factors including the professional profile of an employee or personal circumstances," it said.

"In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here," it added.

(With agency inputs)