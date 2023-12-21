CISF to provide security to new and old parliament complex

The government has told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide “comprehensive security” to India’s parliament building complex following the December 13 security breach.



Official sources told PTI that the home ministry on Wednesday called for a survey of the complex so that regular deployment of CISF personnel and its fire wing can be done in a comprehensive manner.

The CISF currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

Experts drawn from the government building security unit of the CISF and its fire combat and response officers along with officers from the parliament security team will survey the complex this week.

The CISF will bring the new and the old parliament complex and allied buildings under a comprehensive security cover.

Security breach

The security will also have members of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others sprayed coloured smoke from canisters and raised slogans outside the parliament premises.

