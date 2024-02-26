CISCE postpones Class 12 Chemistry exam to March 21

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday postponed the class 12 board exam for Chemistry to March 21 citing unforeseen circumstances.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, the deputy secretary of CISCE said in a communication to school principals.

There was no response from the board to queries about the exact reasons behind the postponement of the exam. The CISCE board exams began on February 12. PTI

