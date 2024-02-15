Chronology of events in electoral bonds case

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it:



2017: The Electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

Sep 14, 2017: NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves SC challenging the scheme.

Oct 3, 2017: SC issues notices to Centre and EC on PIL filed by the NGO.

Jan 2, 2018: The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

Nov 7, 2022: The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

Oct 16, 2023: SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Oct 31, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

Nov 2, 2023: SC reserves verdict.

Feb 15, 2024: SC delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)