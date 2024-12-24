Christmas: Orthodox priest slams Modi, BJP; Church head distances from remarks

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 24 (PTI) A senior priest of the Orthodox Church in Kerala on Tuesday criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their Christmas celebrations, pointing to the recent disruption of festivities at a school in Palakkad by VHP activists.

The sharp remarks from Yuhanon Mor Meletius, metropolitan of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church's Thrissur diocese, were shared on his social media handle a day after PM Modi attended Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi.

"Over there, bishops are honoured, and cribs are revered. Here, cribs are destroyed. There must be a saying in Malayalam for such behaviour, right?" the priest wrote in a Facebook post.

After the post went viral and attracted media attention, the Church distanced itself from Meletius's remarks. Its head, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, clarified that the metropolitan's views were his "opinions".

The controversy arose following the alleged disruption of Christmas celebrations at a school by local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists and the destruction of a symbolic crib created by children at another school by unidentified miscreants in Palakkad district, sparking widespread protests across Kerala.

The state government has formed a special police team to investigate the incidents.

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, clarified that the Orthodox Church does not adopt a "negative approach" toward any political party or the statements of leaders, including the Prime Minister or the President.

He further emphasised that the Church "unequivocally respects" all political parties and their leaders.

"At the same time, the Church maintains an equal distance from all political parties and their leaders," Baselios Marthoma Mathews III added.

To a reporter's query about the disruption of Christmas celebrations in Palakkad schools, he remarked that such incidents, whether occurring in the north or the south, were unacceptable.

He also stated that both the destruction of Christian churches in the country and the damage to the crib are matters of concern.

CBCI President Mar Andrews Thazhath added that the remarks made by Yuhanon Mor Meletius regarding PM Modi's participation were his personal opinion, and he had no further comment on individual criticisms.

"We invited the Prime Minister of India, not a BJP leader, to our Christmas celebrations. The invitation was extended not based on politics," he told media here.

Thazhath added that, in addition to thanking Modi for his participation, the Church also conveyed its concerns and urged the Prime Minister to focus on the development of the country, incorporating all religious groups.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala accused PM Modi of participating in Christmas celebrations in New Delhi while allegedly allowing Sangh Parivar outfits to disrupt the festivities and threaten the Christian community across the country.

"Modi is the biggest example of double standards," he alleged in a statement.

Chennithala condemned the incidents at the Palakkad schools, saying such occurrences were "unheard of in Kerala's traditionally harmonious religious environment." The Congress leader also alleged that "Christians in India are forced to celebrate Christmas amid fear and intimidation".

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam also strongly criticised the PM's participation in the Christmas celebrations organised by the CBCI in New Delhi, calling it Modi's "drama of political hypocrisy." While the PM preached about Christ and his love to cardinals and bishops in New Delhi, his "sangh bandhus" were disrupting Christmas celebrations in Kerala's Nallepilly and "committing blasphemy", Viswam alleged in a statement.

The Left leader further stated that if there is any sincerity in the words the PM spoke at the CBCI headquarters, he should go to Manipur "this Christmas with a message of love and peace." Viswam also questioned whether the PM was ready to visit Manipur.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the alleged disruption of Christmas celebrations at a school by local VHP activists and urged everyone to "unite against communal forces" in the state.

Vijayan stated that people must stand together against "cultureless individuals" who have become an "insult to Kerala and its people." "Today, some malicious communal forces are attempting to weaken this tradition and turn religious beliefs into causes of hatred," the Marxist veteran said in a statement.

He noted that recent attacks on Christmas celebrations by the "Sangh Parivar" highlight this troubling reality.

Vijayan, however, did not comment on Prime Minister Modi attending Christmas events in New Delhi.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi expressed that it pains his heart when there are attempts "to spread violence and cause disruption in society." Speaking at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Modi emphasised the importance of "strengthening the spirit of love, harmony, and brotherhood, in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ." This was the first time a prime minister had attended such a programme at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. PTI

