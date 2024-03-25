China stakes claim over Arunachal again, for the fourth time this month

China has again claimed Arunachal Pradesh as its own.

The Chinese foreign ministry statement on Monday (March 25) came within two days of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissing Beijing’s earlier claims as “ludicrous”. He said that Arunachal Pradesh was a “natural part of India”.

Jaishankar told an audience in Singapore on Saturday: “This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today."

Jaishankar statement

"I think we've been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place," he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the border between India and China had never been settled.

He said Zangnan, as China refers to Arunachal Pradesh, was always a part of China before it was “illegally occupied” by India.

China’s assertion

Claiming that it was an “indisputable fact”, he said India established the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh” in 1987 on the illegally occupied territory.

“We have issued strong statements against their actions and stressed their action is ineffective and this position of China has not been changed”, Lin said.

Fourth claim

This is the fourth time in March that China has spoken about its claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and claim each other’s territory.