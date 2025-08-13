Chief Justice says 'will look into' SC order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, said that he would look into the issue of stray dogs when a petition seeking regular sterilisation and vaccination of the animals was mentioned before his bench on Wednesday (August 13).

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered that all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region be picked up within eight weeks and housed in shelters to be established by the relevant authorities.



Also read | Celebs term SC order on stray dogs ‘death sentence’, seek review

The directive has sparked mixed reactions, some have welcomed the move as a much-needed relief, while others have criticised it as illogical, warning that it could increase human-dog conflicts.

The issue was brought to the Chief Justice’s attention on Wednesday morning, along with a reminder of a previous court order that prohibited relocating or killing stray dogs and mandated strict compliance with existing laws regarding their treatment.

Offering hope to animal rights advocates opposing the top court’s directive, the Chief Justice stated, “I will look into this.”