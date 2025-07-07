Chicken wings craze grips Gen Z and millennials, sparks shortage

Chicken wings are flying off the shelves across India as Gen Z and millennials fuel an unprecedented demand.

The sudden craze for these fried, crunchy bites has created a surprising shortage, forcing big brands like Domino’s India to ration supplies and priorities markets. While dieticians warn that too much of chicken wings will not fly in the health corner.

Comfort food

Whether it’s for movie nights or late-night cravings, chicken wings have become the go-to comfort food, particularly in South and East India, which are seen as larger non-vegetarian markets than other parts of India. However, the sudden spike in demand has left brands struggling to manage stock and meet consumer cravings.

In this story, The Federal decodes how chicken wings went from a snack to a cultural phenomenon — and why health experts are urging moderation.

'Snackification' trend

Chicken wings appear to be part of a broader shift toward “snackification” — quick bites, smaller portions, and big cravings. K-pop influence, beer-and-wing combos, and social media trends have fuelled this craze among India’s young consumers.

Food delivery giants have seen massive surges in wing orders. According to Swiggy, chicken wing orders spiked by 160 per cent over the past 18 months, while Zomato reported a 120 pr cent increase during the same period.

Domino’s India even had to temporarily remove wings from menus in some cities. The company’s CEO said they “had to ration chicken wings and even shut down operations in the north and west to prioritise serving the south and east India, which are considered larger non-vegetarian markets.”

Social media push

Beyond taste, the wings craze is driven by social media and clever marketing. Chicken wings have become more than a dish — they’re a vibe for Gen Z and millennials, blending food with pop culture.

A Popeyes store team member shared insights on how brands manage stocks during high-demand days, especially during special offers like the Wednesday wing deals.

Health concerns

While the craze continues, health experts warn against frequent indulgence. A senior nutritionist cautioned:

“Heterocyclic amines, which can pose a cancer risk — particularly respiratory cancers like lung cancer, as well as breast cancer and oral cancers like oesophageal cancers — are formed when meat is cooked at high temperatures.”

The nutritionist added, “Eating fried food regularly leads to dyslipidemia and fatty liver disease. So consumption of fried chicken wings can be had on a rare basis, but not on a regular basis.”

The love for chicken wings is real, but as experts stress, moderation matters. The crispy craving may be justified, but keeping it occasional is key to staying healthy.

