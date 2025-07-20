Man eats chicken inside ISKCON restaurant in London; video sparks outrage

A British-African man in London whipped out a box of fried chicken inside the vegetarian Govinda restaurant run by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), and ate it in front of the staff and customers, media reports said.

A video of this incident has sparked outrage online.

The man allegedly entered the vegetarian restaurant, and asked if it was a vegan restaurant and if they served meat. When he was told no meat is served in the restaurant, he pulled out a KFC box and began eating the chicken inside it.

The viral video has sparked rage across social media, with many viewers condemning the act as a clear disregard for the restaurant’s cultural and spiritual ethos. Also read: British Hindus object to non-veg, alcohol served at Downing Street Diwali reception The man’s actions prompted a customer to confront him, saying, “Excuse me, what you are doing is violating the rules of this place, and it is not fair.” Despite the warning, he persisted with his disruptive behavior until the security intervened and escorted him out.

Horrendous. 😳😡



This African-British youth entered into ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant - knowingly that it’s pure Veg restaurant - asked if there’s meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025