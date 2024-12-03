Cheetahs Agni, Vayu to be released in the wild tomorrow; first pair on prowl in 72 years

On the occasion of International Cheetah Day on December 4 (Wednesday), India is all set to release two of its cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, into the wild at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, in what would be a historic moment in the Cheetah Reintroduction Project.

Months of preparations

The initiative seeks to reintroduce the species to the Indian ecosystem after their extinction in 1952.

Agni and Vayu’s release into the wild signifies the culmination of months of preparation. Having been brought to India as part of the project, they have been acclimatised in controlled enclosures at Kuno National Park. Reports say, they were chosen to be released as they are the strongest and fastest of the lot.

Also Read: Why free-ranging cheetahs alone can make India's relocation project a success

Ideal habitat

The area, spanning 748 square kilometres, is rich in prey and boasts minimal human activity. This makes it an ideal habitat for free-ranging cheetahs.

The release of these cheetahs underscores the importance of establishing free-ranging populations to ensure the project’s success. As reported by The Federal, wildlife biologist Dr Yadvendradev V Jhala, former dean of the Wildlife Institute of India and principal scientist of the Cheetah Project from 2009 to 2023, said, "To call the project a success, we need cheetahs to be roaming in the wild and re-establishing themselves in the Indian ecosystem. For, that is the primary objective of this project. The animal needs to be set free in the wild and function as a predator without fences."

Not an easy ride

Conservationists working on the project acknowledge the difficulties, but remain optimistic about its long-term potential.

According to Vincent van der Merwe, the Cheetah Metapopulation Coordinator for South Africa, "Globally, no cheetah relocation programme has ever been an easy ride. Cheetahs are low-density, large-ranging carnivores, and we need to give them time to adapt," he told Down to Earth.

Also Read: Two years on, India's ambitious Cheetah translocation project in mess

Challenges

This perspective validates the need for patience and persistence in reintroducing these iconic predators.

While Agni and Vayu’s release is a massive milestone, the project has faced challenges, including fatalities among cheetahs that were previously introduced. However, Dr Jhala believes that such setbacks are part of the larger process. “Also, these animals live only for 12 years. They are in the prime now, but if you don't utilise them now, they will become old and die,” he pointed out.

Cultural revival

For the local communities near Kuno, Agni and Vayu’s forest debut represents more than just a scientific achievement — it is a cultural revival. Once an integral part of India’s wildlife heritage, the return of cheetahs to the world is seen as a step toward restoring ecological balance.

As Agni and Vayu step into the wild, they carry with them the hopes of a nation committed to reviving its natural heritage. Their release on World Cheetah Day is not just a celebration but a call to action for wildlife conservation worldwide.